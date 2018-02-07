In the Kitchen: Salted Honey Caramels

Executive Pastry Chef Joshua Livsey, of Harvest Restaurant, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Salted Honey Caramels.

Ingredients:

2 cups Sugar

1 cup Honey

1/2 cup Corn Syrup

3/4 Tbls Sea Salt

1 Qt(4cups) Heavy Cream

5.5oz Butter

Directions:

Take a 9x13in baking pan, lightly spray with pan spray and line with plastic wrap – set aside for later Combine the sugars and salt in a large pot, it may seem silly to have so few ingredients in a big pot but you’ll thank me later Place a candy thermometer on the edge of the pot with the end submerged in the sugar mixture – you want the temperature of the sugar not the air above it. Turn the burner on high and take the sugar mixture to 305 F, stirring occasionally with a heat resistant rubber spatula to make sure you’re getting an accurate reading on the thermometer. Meanwhile place heavy cream in a medium pot and bring to a simmer, be careful not to boil over! Seriously it boils over when you blink… so don’t blink Put on some oven mitts, safety first When the sugar reaches 305F (That’s very hot! Please be careful, adult supervision is highly suggested) it’s time to act quick, so have everything ready to go. Pour the cream over the caramel and stand back – it’s about to get wild. Use caution 305F sugar burns are no joke, but if you’re prepared and stay focused you will have no issues, I believe in you Continue to cook the caramel while stirring until mixture reaches 257F to achieve the perfect caramel consistency. Remove from heat, stir in butter until melted, please remember it’s still very hot, let it cool before tasting it Pour caramel onto plastic lined pan and allow it to cool at room temp for a few hours Once the caramel has cooled, flip out of the pan onto a cutting board and cut into desired size pieces (.5in x 2in is ideal) Individually wrap in 4inx4in candy foil wraps, caramels will last a few weeks but only if you can hide them from your loved ones

