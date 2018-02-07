Julie Chen talks Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000.

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network

Following the three-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Sunday, Feb. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Host, Julie Chen, talks about the changes to the Big Brother house and what’s in store for the celebrities.

The following 11 Celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000:

Shannon Elizabeth (44)

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current City: Cape Town, South Africa

Occupation: Actress

Brandi Lynn Glanville (45)

Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Television personality

Ariadna Gutiérrez (24)

Hometown: Born in Sincelejo, Colombia but raised in Barranquilla, Colombia

Current City: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Model

Chuck Liddell (48)

Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Current City: Calabasas, Calif.

Occupation: UFC legend

James Maslow (27)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/musician

Ross Mathews (38)

Hometown: Mt. Vernon, Wash.

Current City: Los Angeles/Palm Springs

Occupation: TV host

Mark McGrath (49)

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Current City: Studio City, Calif.

Occupation: Rock star

Keshia Knight Pulliam (38)

Hometown: New Jersey

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Actress

Marissa Jaret Winokur (44)

Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.

Current City: Toluca Lake, Calif.

Occupation: Broadway actress

Metta World Peace (38)

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: NBA champion

Omarosa (43)

Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio

Current City: Jacksonville, Fla.

Occupation: Television personality