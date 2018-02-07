Julie Chen talks Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000.
BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network
Following the three-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Sunday, Feb. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Host, Julie Chen, talks about the changes to the Big Brother house and what’s in store for the celebrities.
The following 11 Celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000:
Shannon Elizabeth (44)
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Current City: Cape Town, South Africa
Occupation: Actress
Brandi Lynn Glanville (45)
Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Television personality
Ariadna Gutiérrez (24)
Hometown: Born in Sincelejo, Colombia but raised in Barranquilla, Colombia
Current City: Miami, Fla.
Occupation: Model
Chuck Liddell (48)
Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Current City: Calabasas, Calif.
Occupation: UFC legend
James Maslow (27)
Hometown: San Diego, Calif.
Current City: Venice, Calif.
Occupation: Actor/musician
Ross Mathews (38)
Hometown: Mt. Vernon, Wash.
Current City: Los Angeles/Palm Springs
Occupation: TV host
Mark McGrath (49)
Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.
Current City: Studio City, Calif.
Occupation: Rock star
Keshia Knight Pulliam (38)
Hometown: New Jersey
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Actress
Marissa Jaret Winokur (44)
Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.
Current City: Toluca Lake, Calif.
Occupation: Broadway actress
Metta World Peace (38)
Hometown: Queens, N.Y.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: NBA champion
Omarosa (43)
Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio
Current City: Jacksonville, Fla.
Occupation: Television personality