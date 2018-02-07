Pick-up truck crashes into Foxboro restaurant

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police responded to a Ninety Nine Restaurant after a pick-up truck crashed into the waiting area Wednesday night.

According to the Foxboro Police Department, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. at a Ninety Nine Restaurant located on Fisher Street.

Police said the operator of the truck was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and no patrons were injured.

Police notified a building inspector who will respond to the scene and assess the structural integrity of the building.