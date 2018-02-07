Police: registered sex offender arrested again, caught with child porn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Less than five months after completing his time in prison, a registered sex offender is now back in federal custody on charges of possessing child pornography.

Federal officials arrested Robert MacGregor, 55, of Providence, Wednesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of approximately 100 images of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

MacGregor was serving a lifetime federal supervised release after he was convicted of possession and distribution of child pornography in 2011, when he was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.

According to court documents, a U.S. probation officer allegedly saw inappropriate content on MacGregor’s cell phone during a routine home visit on January 24, 2018. When members of the Rhode Island State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (RI ICAC) unit examined MacGregor’s phone, they found the images.

MacGregor is facing up to 20 years in prison with a minimum of 10 years served, as well as lifetime supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, the US Attorney’s Office said.