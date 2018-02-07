Providence’s economic development director leaving post

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Mark Huang, who has served as Providence’s economic development director since 2015, has announced plans to leave his post.

Huang confirmed Wednesday evening he has given his 30-day notice to the city. He did not provide further details.

A spokesperson for Mayor Jorge Elorza did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Huang kept a low profile throughout much of his time running the city’s economic development office, focusing much of his time on longer-term strategies rather than everyday projects. At a stakeholder meeting last month, he said the city was making progress on an “urban food strategy” while also explaining the opportunities Providence has to develop its “blue economy,” which includes developing and making better use of the port of Providence.

A member of the U.S. Army Reserve from 1991 until 2004, Huang earned his undergraduate degree at the Webb Institute of Naval Engineering and a master’s degree from Columbia University. He served as senior vice president at GE Energy Financial Services before co-founding Novus Energy Partners, an investment fund. He also co-founded San Francisco-based Tolero Ventures.

Huang was hired by Elorza after a national search. He earns $146,000 a year.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan