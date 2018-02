PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday, the Providence Animal Rescue League brought us Football.

Football is a very active and healthy male dog, and the shelter says he has always been very respectful of other dogs while playing.

He doesn’t always seem to know his own strength though, so he would do best in a home with older children and adults.

If you’d like to meet Football or any of the other animals at the shelter, visit PARL.org or give them a call at (401) 421-1399.