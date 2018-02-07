RI State Police respond to 23 weather-related crashes Wednesday

In the video above sent in via ReportIt!, a car on Route 10 begins to slide on the icy roads and eventually has no choice but to make a U-turn.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a wintry mix creating dangerous road conditions Wednesday, Rhode Island State Police say they’ve so far responded to nearly two dozen crashes on area roadways.

According to state police spokesperson Laura Kirk, one of the crashes involved a Massachusetts man who was ejected from his car when it struck a tree on Route 146 just after 1 p.m. Kirk said he lost control of his vehicle due to the weather conditions, causing it to go off the road near the Old Louisquisset Pike exit ramp.

#RITraffic Update:Snow has changed to rain across much of the state, but slippery conditions continue. RI State Police investigated 23 crashes statewide between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. One person was seriously injured in a crash on Route 146. No other serious injuries reported. — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) February 7, 2018

Kirk said the man was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and is in serious but stable condition at Rhode Island Hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

No serious injuries were reported in connection with the other 22 crashes that occurred between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy rain could create hazardous driving conditions for the afternoon commute and later tonight, so take it slow. As temps drop tonight, beware of icy conditions on untreated surfaces, especially bridges, ramps and side roads. Use extra caution if you’re out on the roads. pic.twitter.com/82gzTLMvd2 — RI State Police (@RIStatePolice) February 7, 2018

State police warned motorists to use extra caution Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop and create icy roadways.