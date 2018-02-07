Sold: New owners officially close on Aaron Hernandez’s N. Attleboro home for $1M

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Aaron Hernandez’s home officially sold for $1 million last month, and $500,000 from that sale was placed into escrow while a court case determines if it should go to the late-NFL player’s daughter, according to land records reviewed by Target 12.

Shafiqur Khan and Sophia Khan purchased the nearly 5,600 square foot house on Ronald C Meyer Drive for $1 million. The town assessed the home at at $1,261,200 in 2018, according to the North Attleboro Tax Assessor’s website.

The husband and wife took out a 30-year mortgage for $600,000 through Pawtucket Credit Union, land records show.

According to paperwork on the Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds website, $500,000 from the proceeds of the sale of Hernandez’s residence will be held in escrow until a determination is made by the Bristol County Superior Court as to whether Hernandez’s daughter, Avielle Hernandez, is eligible for the money.

A lien on the property had to be paid before the sale of the home could be finalized. According to the town tax collector’s office, Hernandez’s estate paid $60,000 toward the lien in December. The home buyer’s attorney paid an additional $55,144 in January.

The town lifted the lien on the property after it received a total of $115,144 in back taxes, legal fees, and other charges.

John Dugan is the lawyer in charge of Hernandez’s estate. His office said he was unavailable today and another lawyer at Dugan’s firm declined to comment.

Hernandez – who played tight end for the New England Patriots for three seasons from 2010 to 2012 – was arrested at the North Attleboro house on June 26, 2013 and later charged with the shooting death of Odin Lloyd. He was found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Two years after that conviction, he was acquitted of murdering Safiro Furtado and Daniel de Abreu outside a Boston nightclub.

Five days after the acquittal, he was found hanged in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Massachusetts. His death was ruled a suicide. Per state law, Hernandez’s murder convictions was voided because he died before his appeal could be heard.

In separate filings throughout Nov. 2017, claims on the North Attleboro property were dissolved as part of civil suits involving Odin Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, and the estates of Safiro Furtado and Daniel DeAbreu.