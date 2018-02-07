Sotomayor: Pay inequality 1 of nation’s biggest issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says the pay gap between women and men for the same work is one of the biggest issues the nation faces.

Sotomayor spoke Wednesday at Brown University in Rhode Island. She was answering questions from the crowd when a student asked her about the top challenges that women face today.

Sotomayor said the challenges haven’t changed from when she was a college student. She started her career in 1979, and says she was told that over time, women would reach equality.

But she pointed out that today women only make up about a third of the federal judiciary.

Sotomayor became the first Hispanic and third woman on the nation’s highest court when she was appointed in 2009 by President Barack Obama.