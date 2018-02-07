Superintendent: There is no bed bug infestation at Woonsocket HS

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The superintendent of Woonsocket Public Schools sent a letter to parents, teachers and staff Wednesday, hoping to set the record straight about reports of a bed bug infestation at the high school.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address the concerns regarding the issue of bed bugs at Woonsocket High School. First, let me say that there is no infestation, nor has there been an infestation, of bed bugs at Woonsocket High School or any other school in the Woonsocket Education Department,” said Superintendent Patrick J. McGee in the letter.

Eyewitness News received the letter Wednesday morning. We had contacted the school department after receiving about a half-dozen tips to ReportIt! about a possible infestation.

McGee said there was one isolated case of bed bugs reported to the school nurse Jan. 29, who he said then followed district protocol and addressed the issue with the family.

McGee said the custodial staff then thoroughly treated necessary rooms the evening of the reported incident.

“Since the January 29th incident, there have been no reports or cases of bed bugs at Woonsocket High School,” McGee said. “Again, this was an isolated case and not an infestation of bed bugs at Woonsocket High School.”

Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state Department of Health, told Eyewitness News his agency wasn’t involved in the matter to his knowledge. However, even if it was, he said the department’s involvement probably wouldn’t extend beyond offering advice.