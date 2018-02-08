157 new emojis are coming to a keyboard near you

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– From goggles to a peacock, emoji users will have even more ways to express themselves. The Unicode Consortium has announced a new emoji list.
Get ready for new animals, foods, hairstyles, and super heroes. Some of the new animals include a raccoon, peacock, and lobster. New foods include a bagel and a salt shaker. For those of you who feel like testing out a new hairstyle on your emoji, you’ll be able to choose from red hair, white hair, curly hair, and bald heads.
Emoji enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer; the new icons won’t be available until the second half of 2018.