157 new emojis are coming to a keyboard near you

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– From goggles to a peacock, emoji users will have even more ways to express themselves. The Unicode Consortium has announced a new emoji list.

🙌 🚨 The 2018 Emoji List 🚨 🙌 📝 157 new emojis

🆕 Redheads, bagel, lobster, softball and more

🗓 Coming to phones in the second half of 2018

🔗 https://t.co/0WsgcRC3qQ pic.twitter.com/Q2WugvHdZ3 — Emojipedia 📙 (@Emojipedia) February 7, 2018

Get ready for new animals, foods, hairstyles, and super heroes. Some of the new animals include a raccoon, peacock, and lobster. New foods include a bagel and a salt shaker. For those of you who feel like testing out a new hairstyle on your emoji, you’ll be able to choose from red hair, white hair, curly hair, and bald heads.

Emoji enthusiasts will have to wait a bit longer; the new icons won’t be available until the second half of 2018.