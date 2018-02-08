Aircraft, several ships, searching Buzzards Bay in response to distress call

Related Coverage Coast Guard searching Buzzards Bay after muffled mayday calls

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — The Coast Guard is searching for a possible mariner in distress after hearing a muffled mayday call over the radio Wednesday night.

According to the Coast Guard, around 8:30 p.m. watchstanders heard a mumbled male voice issue a mayday call over the radio. The call repeated itself a few minutes later, and again 20 minutes later.

The location, nature of the distress, description of the vessel and the number of people aboard the vessel are unknown at this time.

The Coast Guard sent out a 47-foot motor lifeboat crew from Station Menemsha on Martha’s Vineyard and searched Buzzards Bay Wednesday night. They sent out their 87-foot cutter Hammerhead overnight. Coast Guard officials say that cutter will search until noon and will be joined by another cutter from Long Island around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Once the sun came up Thursday, a C-144 Coast Guard aircraft was sent out to search the area by-sky. They plan to search Buzzards Bay, Vineyard Sound, and the water surrounding New Bedford, Dartmouth, Fairhaven and Mattapoisett.

Our @wpri12 crew down at #BuzzardsBay captured these images of @USCGNortheast crews searching by air and sea for possible distressed boater after several mayday calls last night pic.twitter.com/y0b3mserCR — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 8, 2018

Thursday morning, Coast Guard officials described the distress calls as “bone-chilling”.

Officials say they have no received any reports of missing boaters.

MORE: @USCGNortheast official describes distress calls as "bone-chilling". Says while difficult to understand, the boater sounded "frantic and panicked" @wpri12 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 8, 2018

