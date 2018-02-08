Brockton community mourns loss of 2 brothers killed by their mother

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Dozens of community members gathered for a vigil to honor the lives of two young boys killed by their mother in a “ritual incident.”

The children’s bodies were found in a Brockton apartment Monday. Police said the brothers, ages 5 and 8, were killed sometime over the weekend. Prosecutors said the 8-year-old boy was stabbed as many as 50 times. Their mother, Latarsha Sanders, was arraigned on two counts of murder and ordered held without bail during her arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Dozens gather at the vigil organized for the young children found dead at a Brockton apartment earlier this week pic.twitter.com/RZEEhowan8 — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) February 8, 2018

Community members gathered in front of the apartment Thursday night with candles, praying and singing songs for the brothers and their family. Balloons and teddy bears piled up in memory of the two boys.

Sander’s mother, Earline Sanders, spoke at the vigil, saying the family is in need of prayers during this tough time.

“Nobody knew my daughter, but the lady you see in that picture, was not my daughter,” Earline said. “Days are coming where we are definitely going to need your prayers.”

Those who spoke at the vigil said they hope the organize a scholarship foundation in honor of the victims.