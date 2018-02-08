Chairman of Providence Democrats apologizes for derogatory Facebook comment

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The chairman of the Providence Democratic City Committee has issued an apology after several local politicians called for him to resign for posting a derogatory meme about two members of the City Council in the comments section of a local Facebook group in December.

Patrick Ward, who has served as chairman of the committee for the last year, acknowledged he posted a “childish meme” comparing now-Council President David Salvatore and Majority Leader John Igliozzi to characters from “The Godfather,” but said deeply regrets the comment.

“I have nothing but the utmost respect for Council President Salvatore and Councilman Igliozzi,” Ward said. “I hope they very much can find it in their heart to forgive me. In addition, I ask for the forgiveness of every member of the Providence Democratic City Committee and anyone else I may have offended with this foolish act.”

Ward posted the meme under a story about Salvatore and Igliozzi working together to take over the top leadership positions on the City Council. Ward is married to Councilwoman Sabina Matos, who was serving as the acting president at the time.

Ward deleted the comment on the same day it was posted. Several of his critics passed around a screenshot of the meme at the time, but no one publicly called for Ward to step down.

That changed this week after Ward found himself facing scrutiny for an unrelated agreement the Providence Democrats entered into with Gov. Gina Raimondo’s re-election campaign. The arrangement is designed to help the poorly-funded committee raise money and hire staff. But it was criticized by Republicans after the committee and Raimondo refused to release a copy of the agreement.

Councilman Nicholas Narducci was the first politician to call for Ward’s resignation on Wednesday, claiming he “publicly mocked and disrespected members of his own party in his own city.” Salvatore and Igliozzi each called on the city committee to make a leadership change on Thursday. And Senate President Dominick Ruggerio issued a statement saying there is no place in the Democratic Party for “demeaning stereotypes and exclusionary behavior.”

