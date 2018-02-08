Rte. 24 reopens following early-morning crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Route 24 South in Fall River has reopened following an early-morning crash involving a sanding truck.

A detour was put in place after the crash completely shut down the southbound lane early Thursday morning.

#MAtraffic Alert: Fall River, RT-24 SB beyond Wilson Rd closed due to earlier truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 8, 2018

The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m. and involved a vehicle hitting a truck that was treating the roads.

Massachusetts DOT says the truck lost a wheel, causing the driver to lose control.

It is not known at this time if icy conditions of the road played a part in the crash.

HAPPENING NOW: @MichaelaMacNews at the scene of multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 South in Fall River. Private sander truck lost tire, flipped over @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/x27VN0AjPr — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 8, 2018

Emergency responders and tow trucks on the scene of a crash on Route 24 South in Fall River @MelissaSardelli @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/catqPoCmdq — Michaela MacDonald (@MichaelaMacNews) February 8, 2018