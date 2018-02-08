Rte. 24 reopens following early-morning crash

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Route 24 South in Fall River has reopened following an early-morning crash involving a sanding truck.

A detour was put in place after the crash completely shut down the southbound lane early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred before 5:30 a.m. and involved a vehicle hitting a truck that was treating the roads.

Massachusetts DOT says the truck lost a wheel, causing the driver to lose control.

It is not known at this time if icy conditions of the road played a part in the crash.