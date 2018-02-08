Fire marshal: cause of deadly Portsmouth fire ‘undetermined’

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The investigation into a fire that burned three homes in Portsmouth and left a person dead is complete, according to the State Fire Marshal’s office, but the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Investigators were unable to determine exactly where and how the fire started because of the extent of the damage, Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal John Dean said Thursday. He added what’s left of the three homes on Narragansett Boulevard is too unstable to continue the investigation. As a result, Dean said they had classified the cause of the fire as “undetermined.”

However, Dead did confirm investigators believe the fire started at 179 Narragansett Boulevard.

The fire started early Wednesday morning in one home and spread to two others. Crews found a body in the rubble Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters had not yet identified the victim as of Thursday morning.