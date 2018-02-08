Homemade Valentine’s Day cards for kids

Valentine’s Day is a time for love, and it’s also a time for kids to exchange cards and candies with classmates!

Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share 3 easy, homemade cards to make with the little ones.

“Handmade” Cards

Materials Needed:

Construction paper

Scissors

Markers

Directions:

Trace your child’s hand on the construction paper. Cut out the hand. Write on “punny” sayings like “Your Hand-Some” or “Your Hands Down My Favorite.”

Thumbprint Cards

Materials Needed:

Construction paper

Ink pad or paint

Markers

Scissors

Directions:

Choose the size and shape of your card and cut it. Using the ink pad or paint, press your child’s thumb into it and begin making hearts or a bunny head and ears on the card.

Add messaging on to the card like “Some Bunny Loves You!” or “Thumb-body Thinks You’re Special!”

Draw a face on your bunny for a special touch.

Butterfly Valentine

Materials needed:

Construction paper

Scissors

Markers

Pencil or lollipop

Directions:

Fold a piece of construction paper in half, cut the shape of a butterfly into the paper. Next, in the center of the fold, snip two small cuts, about an inch apart over the crease.

Open up the card and decorate. Slide a pencil or lollipop down the center where the slits are, this will act as the butterfly’s body.