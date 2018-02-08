Homemade Valentine’s Day cards for kids

Valentine’s Day is a time for love, and it’s also a time for kids to exchange cards and candies with classmates!
Mom Blogger Courtney Caligiuri stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Thursday morning to share 3 easy, homemade cards to make with the little ones.
“Handmade” Cards
Materials Needed:
Construction paper
Scissors
Markers
Directions:
Trace your child’s hand on the construction paper. Cut out the hand. Write on “punny” sayings like “Your Hand-Some” or “Your Hands Down My Favorite.”
Thumbprint Cards
Materials Needed:
Construction paper
Ink pad or paint
Markers
Scissors
Directions:
Choose the size and shape of your card and cut it. Using the ink pad or paint, press your child’s thumb into it and begin making hearts or a bunny head and ears on the card.
Add messaging on to the card like “Some Bunny Loves You!” or “Thumb-body Thinks You’re Special!”
Draw a face on your bunny for a special touch.
Butterfly Valentine
Materials needed:
Construction paper
Scissors
Markers
Pencil or lollipop
Directions:
Fold a piece of construction paper in half, cut the shape of a butterfly into the paper. Next, in the center of the fold, snip two small cuts, about an inch apart over the crease.
Open up the card and decorate. Slide a pencil or lollipop down the center where the slits are, this will act as the butterfly’s body.