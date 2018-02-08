In the Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie

Chef and Owner, Craig Marr of Breachway Grille, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Lobster Pot Pie.
Ingredients:
- 1 large yellow onion (chopped)
- 1 fennel bulb (chopped)
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup flour
- 2 1/2 cups fish stock
- 1 tablespoon Pernod
- 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
- 3/4 teaspoon pepper
- 3 tablespoons heavy cream
- 4 oz fresh lobster meat
- 1 cup frozen peas
- Flat leaf parsley
Directions:
- Saute the onions and fennel with the butter in a large saute pan on medium heat until the onions are translucent, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Add the flour and cook on low heat for 3 more minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Slowly add the stock, Pernod, salt, and pepper and simmer for 5 more minutes.
- Add the heavy cream, lobster and peas and continue to simmer for 5 minutes.
- Prebake the puff pastry shells. When ready, pour the lobster cream mixture the puff pastry shells.
- Garnish with parsley, fennel ferns and serve.
