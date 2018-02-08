In the Kitchen: Lobster Pot Pie

Chef and Owner, Craig Marr of Breachway Grille, joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Lobster Pot Pie.

Ingredients:

1 large yellow onion (chopped)

1 fennel bulb (chopped)

1/2 cup unsalted butter

1/2 cup flour

2 1/2 cups fish stock

1 tablespoon Pernod

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

3/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons heavy cream

4 oz fresh lobster meat

1 cup frozen peas

Flat leaf parsley

Directions:

Saute the onions and fennel with the butter in a large saute pan on medium heat until the onions are translucent, 10 to 15 minutes. Add the flour and cook on low heat for 3 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Slowly add the stock, Pernod, salt, and pepper and simmer for 5 more minutes. Add the heavy cream, lobster and peas and continue to simmer for 5 minutes. Prebake the puff pastry shells. When ready, pour the lobster cream mixture the puff pastry shells. Garnish with parsley, fennel ferns and serve.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.