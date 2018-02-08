Lawmaker: RI’s Good Samaritan Overdose Protection Act should cover underage drinking

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island state lawmaker is seeking to expand the state’s Good Samaritan Overdose Protection Act to cover underage teens reporting alcohol-related emergencies.

Rep. Kenneth A. Marshall (D-Dist. 68, Bristol, Warren) introduced the bill that aims to add immunity from legal repercussions that may discourage people from getting medical help in an alcohol-related, life-threatening circumstance. One of the goals of the proposed bill is to encourage Rhode Island’s youth to report a life at risk to alcohol overdose. The current Good Samaritan Overdose Protection Act is confined to drug-related overdoses.

“This bill is about preventing the deaths of teenagers,” said Representative Marshall. “When a life is in danger, no one should need to weigh that life against their own possible legal consequences. The stakes of not passing this have already been realized.”

According to a release, the proposed bill comes after a 19-year-old Barrington native was among 18 fraternity brothers charged in the death of Timothy J. Piazza. Piazza was a Penn State University student who died as a result of hazing and failure to report.

According to the release, Marshall stated, “That boy didn’t have to die, and many more wouldn’t carry the burden they do if that situation went differently.”

The legislation is cosponsored by Rep. David A. Bennett (D-Dist. 20, Warwick, Cranston), Rep. William W. O’Brien (D-Dist. 54, North Providence), Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Dist. 11, Providence) and Rep. Scott A. Slater (D-Dist. 10, Providence).