Mayor Elorza seeking ‘flexibility in instruction time’ in teachers’ union contract

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The “transformational contract” Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is seeking with the city’s teachers’ union should include “more flexibility in instruction time,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

It’s unclear if that means Elorza is seeking to extend the school day or school year as part of a new contract with the Providence Teachers Union. Press secretary Victor Morente declined to elaborate, citing ongoing negotiations.

“The mayor wants a contract that provides for more flexibility in instruction time and will help boost results in Providence schools,” Morente said. “He believes our kids can succeed at a high level but the status quo is not cutting it. As the mayor noted last night, negotiations are ongoing and he remains at the table to resolve this matter because he has our students’ best interests in mind.”

Nearly 1,000 teachers and other protesters spoiled Elorza’s State of the City address Tuesday evening when they picketed the event and shouted at him throughout his speech. The city’s teachers have been without a contract since Aug. 31, and negotiations between union President Maribeth Calabro and the administration have stalled in recent weeks.

Following his speech, Elorza told reporters that the city’s schools are “low-performing” and suggested he wants to do “something big” with the contract.

Reached Wednesday, Calabro said no one from the Elorza administration has mentioned a “transformational contract” to her. She said she wasn’t sure what the mayor means by more flexibility in instruction time, noting that management can generally structure the school day however it wants as long as teachers get free time for their lunch break.

Calabro said she was willing to agree to certain changes to language in the contract, but that changed when the administration reneged on proposed pay increases. She did not offer specifics on the language changes.

