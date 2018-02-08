New study finds drowsy driving leads to more crashes than previously thought

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) — A new study from AAA Northeast found that the percentage of crashes involving drowsiness is nearly eight times higher than federal estimates indicate.

In the study, researchers examined video of drivers’ faces in the three minutes leading up to a crash.

Using a scientific measure linking the percentage of time a person’s eyes are closed to their level of drowsiness, the researchers determined that 9.5 percent of all crashes involved drowsiness.

Federal estimates indicate drowsiness is a factor in only one to two percent of crashes.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that 35 percent of U.S. drivers sleep less than the recommended minimum of seven hours daily.

Knowing the warning signs of drowsiness can help drivers avoid dozing off behind the wheel.

The most common symptoms include:

Having trouble keeping your eyes open

Drifting from your lane

Not remembering the last few miles driven

AAA Northeast recommends that drivers:

Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake

Avoid heavy foods

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

For longer trips, drivers should:

Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving

Do not underestimate the power of a quick nap. Pulling over to a safe place and taking a quick catnap — at least 20 minutes and no more than 30 minutes of sleep– can help to keep you alert on the road.