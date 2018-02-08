RI Health Dept. warns communities of spikes in drug overdoses

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A spokesman for the Rhode Island Department of Health said they issue multiple public health advisories to communities across the state each month, warning emergency workers about spikes in overdoses.

“We probably send out four or five a month,” Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for RIDOH, said. “Unfortunately, they happen.”

Wendelken said the department divides the state into 11 regions, each having their own baseline of average drug overdoses per week. The baseline is based on historic data and population. Providence has a baseline of 10 overdoses a week, but other communities have baselines as low as three. When a community sees more overdoses in a week than their given baseline, they receive a public health advisory from the Department of Health.

“Just so we can be on the lookout both from a personal protective standpoint, and also so we’ll be on heightened alert to look for those signs and symptoms,” Captain John Potvin, the Director of of Emergency Medical Services for the East Providence Fire Department, said.

Potvin said his department has received three of the emails in the past few months, the most recent one arriving on Tuesday, alerting them to a spike in overdoses in their region the week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4.

The emails contain lists of steps that emergency workers, hospital staff, pharmacists and the general public can take. The email includes resources like the number for Rhode Island’s recovery hotline, (401) 942-STOP (7867) and the website PreventOverdoseRI.org.

“The message is really just to be aware that this is an epidemic that’s affecting every single community throughout the state,” Wendelken said.

East Providence received the email along with the rest of their region: North Providence, Pawtucket and Johnston. A separate email went to Central Falls, Lincoln and Cumberland for the same week. Statewide, Wendelken said there were 32 fatal and non-fatal overdoses during that seven-day period. According to the Health Department’s website, there were 260 fatal overdoses in Rhode Island between January and October of last year.