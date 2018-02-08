RIDOT: Roadway deaths 60% higher in 2017

Related Coverage RIDOT unveils new awareness campaign on dangers of drunk driving

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation released new data Thursday that roadway deaths in the state are way up.

RIDOT’s report shows there were 84 deaths last year on the road, which is 60 percent higher than fatalities the year prior. The report marks incidents involving pedestrians, motorcycles and vehicles.

To prevent roadway fatalities, RIDOT has been working on plans, such as updating crosswalks and adding new street lights. But this year, they are pushing through their new campaign called the “Ripple Effect,” which urges motorists not to drink and drive.

The complete set of data from last year is not available yet, but RIDOT Chief of Public Safety Gabrielle Abbate said majority of the fatalities are linked to impaired driving.

“We can’t do it alone, we can’t create safe enough roads, we really need everyone to take ownership of it, because everyone is on the road at some point in their daily life,” Abbate said. “We need people to pay attention to the messages and do their best, and actually influence others, that’s the key.”

So far in 2018, there have been six roadway fatalities. RIDOT said last year at this time there were only three.