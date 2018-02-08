T.F. Green Airport adds nonstop flights to Austin, Atlanta

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC) announced that Frontier Airlines is adding two new low fare, nonstop flights to Austin and Atlanta beginning in April.

Frontier now offers a total of 10 destination flights from T.F. Green which, according to RIAC, is the most of any carrier operating out of the airport. RIAC said Fronteir is also the only carrier to provide a nonstop flight to Austin.

“We are extremely pleased with Frontier’s announcement that they are expanding routes out of T.F. Green. Rhode Islanders and regional travelers will have additional low fare options to Atlanta and will now be able to fly nonstop to Austin, Texas,” said president and CEO of the RIAC, Iftikhar Ahmad.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo adds “These new direct flights to Austin are the latest example of why T.F. Green is one of the best airports in America. Rhode Island is on the move and the growth at T.F. Green supports our efforts to strengthen the economy.”

“Even though we have only recently begun service, the greater Providence community has already embraced our unique brand of Low Fares, Done Right,” says Daniel Shurz, Sr. Vice President of commercial for Frontier.

In addition to these new routes, Frontier offers nonstop service to Orlando and Tampa. They also offer seasonal, nonstop routes to Miami, Denver, Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Ft. Myers and New Orleans.

The newly added flights are available for purchase now at flyfrontier.com with introductory fares as low as $39 each way.