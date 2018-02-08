TSA reveals prohibited items confiscated at T.F. Green in 2017

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday showed off some of the items that were confiscated at T.F. Green Airport in 2017.

According to TSA spokesperson Michael McCarthy, items include table knives, imitation guns and even a stun gun. Those are just a few of the 1,300 pounds of prohibited items taken last year.

“That doesn’t include the nearly 4,000 pounds of liquids, gels and aerosols that were over the 3.4 ounce limit,” McCarthy said.

The TSA is issuing an annual reminder for passengers to know the rules about what can and can not be carried on.

“Some of these items are a little more straightforward,” McCarthy said. ”These are brass knuckles. These certainly cannot be brought into the cabin of the aircraft.”

He says leaving these items at home ensures you won’t have to toss them at the checkpoint. It also doesn’t tie down TSA agents doing secondary bag searches.

McCarthy adds that weapons aren’t the only things discarded.

“There was over $900,000 in loose change left behind last year at T.F. Green so that’s almost a million dollars,” McCarthy said.

McCathry said that money is eventually given to the treasury. The other items will go up to the state surplus agency and at that point they’ll find another use. Sometimes they’re auctioned off or re-purposed.

The TSA said they also collected more than 3,200 lost and found items last year at T.F. Green, including things like laptops, e-readers and tablets. If you’ve left something behind, the TSA keeps it for up to 60 days. Anyone with questions on what not to bring can contact them at (401) 737-8222.

