U.S. Small Business Administrator McMahon makes stop in RI on Ignite Tour

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI)– U.S. Small Business Administrator and former WWE CEO Linda McMahon joined Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio to discuss the SBA’s Ignite Tour.

McMahon is visiting Rhode Island as the 34th stop on her tour. She’s stopping at all 68 SBA district offices across the country in an effort to connect with business owners and administrators and to share all her office and the Trump administration are doing to improve the small business climate. McMahon said she wants to share information about access to capital, mentoring opportunities, and counseling services available to businesses.

The SBA Administrator also emphasized the benefits of the Trump tax plan for economic stimulus and underscored the benefits of the administration’s rollback of 900 regulations.

When asked about working with President Trump, McMahon told Patrick that he’s an, “open listener” and “very smart.”