You’ll ‘love’ these drink ideas

Looking for something to enhance your Valentine’s Day? Then look no further than these creative ideas from our friend, The Cocktail Guru, Jonathan Pogash.

Today on the show, he showed us how to mix up the following:

Love Yourself

1 oz. sweet vermouth

1 oz. St Elder elderflower liqueur

1 oz. pineapple juice

1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into a martini glass.

GARNISH: wild hibiscus flower

Love Is A Battlefield

1 oz. Luxardo Bitter liqueur

1 oz. blood orange juice

2 dashes bitters

1/2 oz. cinnamon syrup

METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain over ice into a rocks glass.

GARNISH: blood orange slice

Love Is Like Bread

1 oz. vodka (made from wheat)

1 oz. passionfruit juice

1/2 oz. hibiscus syrup

Sparkling Wine

METHOD: Add all ingredients to a mixing glass with ice and stir briefly. Strain into a champagne flute.

GARNISH: fresh mint leaf