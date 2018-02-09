Crews respond to morning rollover on 146 North

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI)– State police responded to reports of a rollover just after 7 a.m. Friday morning on 146 North at Pound Hill Rd.

The vehicle remained in a ditch when Eyewitness News arrived.

Rhode Island State Police reported one person was able to exit the vehicle while a second person remained trapped. There was no immediate word on injuries, nor on what may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Eyewitness News will update this story as new details become available.