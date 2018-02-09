David Allard to run Mayor Elorza’s re-election campaign

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is staffing up – on the campaign side.

Elorza, a first-term Democrat, announced Friday he has hired David Allard to run his re-election campaign. Allard is leaving his current job at the R.I. Department of Education later this month to begin overseeing the campaign.

“David is a well-respected leader in our community who brings valuable experience in state government and on political campaigns up and down the ballot,” Elorza said in a prepared statement. “We are happy to have him leading our campaign team.”

Allard, 36, served as field director for Brett Smiley’s unsuccessful campaign for mayor in 2014 and later worked as an outreach manager for Gov. Gina Raimondo before moving to the state education department to manage the state’s third grade reading initiative. He also ran unsuccessfully for the state Senate last year in Newport.

“I am thrilled that Mayor Elorza has asked me to lead his campaign,” Allard said. “Throughout the past three years, Mayor Elorza has brought integrity and strong leadership to the city of Providence. I look forward to continuing to spread his message of unity and opportunity for all throughout each of our neighborhoods.”

Elorza is already facing primary challenges from community advocate Kobi Dennis and another candidate, Chris Young. Elorza had $664,000 in his campaign account as of Dec. 31, while Dennis had $2,600. Young has rarely raised campaign funds in the past.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan