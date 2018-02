CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) – Crews are on the scene of a fire at a Hamilton Street gym.

Reports of a fire at the Cumberland Athletic Club came in around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

HAPPENING NOW: Crews on scene of fire at Cumberland Athletic Club on Hamilton St. Fire contained to outside of building, quickly extinguished @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/QLN1o4qK5K — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) February 9, 2018

The fire was quickly extinguished and crews were able to contain it to the exterior of the building.

