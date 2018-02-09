In the Kitchen: Beet Polenta with Braised Short Ribs

Chef Dan Whalen from the food blog “The Food In My Beard” joins us today making Beet Polenta with Braised Short Ribs.

Ingredients:

  • 4 short ribs
  • 1 quart beef stock
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons oregano
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups milk
  • 2 cups chicken stock
  • 1 cup white cornmeal
  • 1 beet, grated
  • 1/2 cup greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

  1. Place a heavy bottom pot on high heat with a little olive oil.  Sear the short ribs on all sides, season with salt and pepper.
  2. Add the stock, vinegar, oregano, and chile flakes to the pot and place in the oven at 300.  Cook for 3 hours or until fork tender.
  3. Bring the milk and stock to a simmer and whisk in the cornmeal.  Cook for 30 minutes whisking often, stirring in the beet about half way through cooking.
  4. When the polenta is tender, stir in the yogurt and cheese.
  5. Place the polenta in a bowl and top with the short ribs.  Spoon some of the short rib cooking liquid over the short ribs before serving.