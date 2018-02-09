In the Kitchen: Beet Polenta with Braised Short Ribs

Chef Dan Whalen from the food blog “The Food In My Beard” joins us today making Beet Polenta with Braised Short Ribs.
Ingredients:
- 4 short ribs
- 1 quart beef stock
- 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons oregano
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups chicken stock
- 1 cup white cornmeal
- 1 beet, grated
- 1/2 cup greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
Directions:
- Place a heavy bottom pot on high heat with a little olive oil. Sear the short ribs on all sides, season with salt and pepper.
- Add the stock, vinegar, oregano, and chile flakes to the pot and place in the oven at 300. Cook for 3 hours or until fork tender.
- Bring the milk and stock to a simmer and whisk in the cornmeal. Cook for 30 minutes whisking often, stirring in the beet about half way through cooking.
- When the polenta is tender, stir in the yogurt and cheese.
- Place the polenta in a bowl and top with the short ribs. Spoon some of the short rib cooking liquid over the short ribs before serving.