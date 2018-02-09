Police: Armed robbery suspect threatened to kill clerk’s children

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Fall River business at gunpoint earlier this week.

According to police, the light-skinned Hispanic male entered Farm Market on Durfee Street just before 7 p.m. Monday and asked the clerk for a pack of cigarettes.

When the clerk turned back around after grabbing the cigarettes, police said the suspect displayed a small silver pistol and demanded all the money from the register.

A Fall River convenient store clerk robbed while his young children were right there in the corner.

Police said the suspect noticed the clerk’s children were in the store and threatened to kill them if the clerk “did anything stupid.” The clerk then handed the suspect cash from the register, according to police, but while the drawer was open, the suspect grabbed the remaining cash and fled the scene.

The suspect was wearing a dark grey hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask covering his neck, chin and forehead, light grey sweatpants and black sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Fall River Police Department at (508) 676-8511.