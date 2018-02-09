Police arrest 14 in Pawtucket drug bust

Related Coverage 17 arrested in Pawtucket narcotics bust

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Fourteen people were taken into custody Friday as police executed three search warrants at a Pawtucket apartment complex.

The city’s police department said it received numerous complaints about drug activity at the Nickerson Street address.

Police said five of the people who were arrested lived at the apartment complex:

Marquis Moffett, 42, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule III substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

John Ford, 51, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and maintaining a common nuisance.

Alyssa Maurelli, 29, was charged with possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine and maintaining a common nuisance.

Michael Macewen, 44, and Rosa Vachon, 30, were both charged with maintaining a common nuisance. Both had outstanding Superior Court warrants, according to police.

The following were charged with visiting a common nuisance. Police said all but three do not have permanent addresses:

Wayne Altman of East Providence

Bryanna Brown of West Warwick

Brianna Rothermel of Warwick

Mckinley Threats

Eujean Montius

Austin Beaulieu

Tiffany Krich

Darwin Stroble

Michael Rothermel

A similar sweep at the same address in Feb. 2017 resulted in 17 arrests.