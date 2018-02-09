Police seize guns, $13,000 worth of drugs from Pawtucket home

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket police said they found two guns and thousands of dollars worth of illegal drugs in a home on Calder Street Thursday.

Police said they arrested 21-year-old David Benevides on multiple counts after executing a search warrant at his home.

Police said they seized two handguns, including one that was stolen, 155 grams of fentanyl, 7 grams of cocaine, about $6,000 cash, and packaging and distribution materials.

The drugs found in the home had an estimated street value of $13,000, according to police.