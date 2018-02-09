Providence man to be sentenced in 2015 murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man who pleaded guilty to stabbing another man in 2015 is scheduled to be sentenced at Providence Superior Court Friday.

Araya Brinkley, 52, was charged with one count of murder after he stabbed 41-year-old Troy Henderson to death outside of a Providence convenience store in May of 2015.

Police found Henderson bleeding from several stab wounds at the corner of Dorrance and Fulton Streets. He later died at the hospital.

Providence Police Lieutenant Richard Fernandez said Brinkley fled the scene by bike but was later stopped and found with a bloody knife.

Brinkley’s public defender told a judge at his client’s arraignment hearing in 2015 that he was honorably discharged from the Marines, was a full-time chef and had a 3-year-old son. Brinkley was held without bail after the hearing.

A motive for the murder and the relationship between the two men are unclear at this time. However, Brinkley’s cousin told Eyewitness News Brinkley acted in self-defense.