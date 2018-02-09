Riding mowers, crystal mugs recalled over safety hazards

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Husqvarna is recalling more than 7,000 riding mowers.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the fuel line can leak, which could cause fires.

The recall involves Husqvarna and Poulan Pro brand residential zero turn riding mowers that were sold from July 2017 through December 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mowers and contact Husqvarna to schedule a free inspection and repair.

The company can be reached via email or at 877-257-6921 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Tiffany and Co. is recalling more than 3,000 crystal mugs.

The Wheat Leaf Crystal Mugs can crack or break when they are filled with hot liquids, according to the CPSC.

The company has received six reports of the mugs breaking when hot liquid was poured into them, but no injuries.

The CPSC said consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mugs.

Consumers can return the mug for a refund and a $100 gift card through one of these options:

Return the product to a local Tiffany & Co. store

Return the mug using a pre-paid return shipping label provided by Tiffany & Co.

Contact Tiffany & Co. to dispatch a shipping carrier to the consumer’s location to pick up the mug

Consumers with questions can reach Tiffany & Co. at 800-843-3269 from 8 a.m. until midnight ET Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. ET on weekends.