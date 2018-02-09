RIDOT puts to use pothole patching trucks this winter season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Potholes are keeping Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) crews busy this winter.

According to RIDOT, winter is the busiest season for pothole repairs.

State Highway Maintenance Operations Engineer Joseph Bucci said crews are not only filling potholes the “old fashioned” way, but they have hired two companies that have automated pothole patching trucks.

“This time of year it is an everyday thing, especially now,” Bucci said. “There is a lot out there, it’s tough to keep up.”

Bucci said the trucks are able to make permanent pothole repairs in the winter and help keep track of problem areas.

“When the machine is operating and actively filling a pothole, it records that, so we get a GPS of every pothole that gets patched,” Bucci said.

Bucci said RIDOT emphasizes the efficiency of the pothole patching trucks, especially when it comes to safety.

“It is a lot safer for our people, using the pothole patching trucks,” Bucci said. “It keeps numerous guys off the roadway, we are doing the traffic control but they are in the trucks so it’s a lot safer operation.”

Bucci said while these trucks make it safer for the road crews, he still wants to remind drivers that their crews are part of the move over law, which means if flashing lights are coming from a RIDOT vehicle, drivers need to slow down or pull over.

Anyone who sees a pothole can contact RIDOT’s Transportation Management Center at (401) 222-2378.