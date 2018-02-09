RIDOT will close parts of I-95 briefly for gantry installation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close a number of lanes, as well as a brief overnight highway closure, for a section of I-95 next week.

The closures are necessary for the safety of workers and motorists during construction of the first two gantries for all-electronic tractor trailer-only tolling. Daytime single-lane closures are scheduled on I-95 North and South Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the tolling locations.

Those areas include about one mile north of the Exit 2 for the Wood River Valley Bridge and approximately three miles south of Exit 5 for the Tefft Hill Trail Bridge and Baker Pines Bridge. Vertical supports for the gantries will be installed at that time.

On Feb. 14 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., RIDOT will again close a single lane on I-95 South for the installation of the overhead gantry near Exit 5. The highway will be temporarily fully closed from approximately 1-3 a.m. while the installation occurs.

Delays are expected to be approximately 15 minutes long and will involve the use of a rolling road block. Starting at Exit 6, traffic will be reduced to 25 mph. By the time the rolling road block reaches the gantry installation location, the overhead components will be in place. During this time, on-ramps will be briefly closed at the Exit 5 and Route 3 may be used as a detour.

The following night, the installation will be repeated for I-95 North. Delays for the rolling roadblock will start at Exit 2 and temporary on-ramp closures at the Exit 3 interchange will be needed.

All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Following the installation of the gantry structures, RIDOT will direct its contractor to extensively test the tolling system. This will take approximately one month, but a go-live date has not been set yet, and will not be set until the tolling contractor has certified that all systems are working properly.