Roch’s halts kiwi distribution after 34 students report allergic reactions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Health is investigating after nearly three dozen students reported having “allergic-type reactions” after eating fresh kiwi fruit.

Health officials said approximately 34 students said they experienced symptoms that included itching of the lips and mouth, hives and tongue swelling.

Some students were treated at school, according to the health department, while a few were taken to the emergency room. All were given antihistamines and improved over time, the agency said.

According to the health department, the fruit was cut and bagged at Roch’s Fresh Foods in West Greenwich. The company is cooperating with the investigation and health officials are working with schools to make sure all of the fruit is discarded.

The health department said Roch’s distributed kiwis in Massachusetts, so they are working with the Massachusetts Department of Health to make sure schools discard the fruit as well.

The following school reported students having symptoms after consuming the kiwi fruit:

Blackstone Valley Prep 1, Cumberland

Blackstone Valley Prep 2, Cumberland

Blackstone Valley Prep 3, Cumberland

Vartan Gregorian, Providence

Southside Elementary Charter, Providence

Globe Park School, Woonsocket

Illuminar at ACH 1st, Providence

Highlander, Providence

Frank Spaziano Annex, Providence

Times 2 Academy, Providence

Nathaniel Greene, Pawtucket

Anges Hennessey, East Providence

Silver Springs, East Providence

Orlo Avenue, East Providence

It is very unlikely that a delayed allergic reaction will occur from consuming the kiwis, since reported allergic reactions from fruit happen immediately after consumption, according to the health department. Officials said if any student does experience these symptoms, his or her parents should contact their healthcare providers for advice and guidance.