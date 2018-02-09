Valentine’s Day gift ideas to make your sweetheart swoon

Need a little help this Valentine’s Day?

Matt Doumato, of Ephraim Doumato Jewelers, takes us through some gifts ideas that are sure to make your sweetheart swoon.

They are running a promotion through 2/13- FREE dozen chocolate covered strawberries with any purchase of $250 or more.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.