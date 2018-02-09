Warwick man charged after sending Gov. Raimondo ‘crank or obscene’ texts

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Warwick man has been charged with two counts of sending “crank or obscene” text messages to Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Scott Greene, 38, of Warwick, was charged Dec. 28 with two counts of “crank or obscene phone calls” after sending texts to the governor on Christmas Eve and again three days later.

It’s unclear how Greene obtained Raimondo’s cell number or the nature of the texts. Laura Meade Kirk, a spokesperson for the R.I. State Police, declined to comment on the investigation.

Greene was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and was ordered to have no contact with Raimondo. His occupation was not listed on the arrest report, and his name does not appear on the state payroll.

His attorney, Joseph Polisena Jr., declined to comment.

In a statement, Col. Ann Assumpico said officials at her agency “take all complaints of crank, obscene and harassing phone calls and texts made to anyone very seriously. We investigated the circumstances in this matter and took appropriate action.”

Kirk said they are not aware of anyone else being charged with a crime for harassing calls or text messages to a sitting governor.

“There may have been complaints in the past, but we can’t recall any that resulted in criminal charges,” she wrote in an email.

The governor notified a member of her state police security detail when she received the first message. Greene was charged after he contacted her again, according to court paperwork.

