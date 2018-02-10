Citizens Bank holds open house at future corporate campus

JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — More than two thousand people toured the future corporate campus of Citizens Bank in Johnston Saturday.

It’s been several years in the making for the project that’s now more than fifty percent complete.

The 420,000-square-foot campus boasts a number of new amenities for its employees, who were the majority of Saturday’s turnout.

“From a colleague perspective this building gives them everything they need, from a wellness center, fitness center, great seating. Community, we have baseball fields, soccer fields, sports fields out there that the community can come in and use, be part of the town schedule,” said Mike Knipper, executive vice president of property strategy at Citizens Bank.

Knipper also touted the sustainability of the project, “the site will be very natural. Other than the baseball and sports fields, there’s no grass to mow, everything else stays natural on this site.”

The building will also have recycling, composting in the cafeteria, and energy efficient windows.

Congressman Jim Langevin also stopped by at Saturday’s open house and applauded the bank’s commitment to the state.

“I’m thrilled for Citizens Bank, I’m thrilled for Rhode Island, and it means that a significant number of jobs will be located right here in Johnston. Mayor Polisena has done a wonderful job working with Citizens to make this a win win for both the people of Johnston, Citizens Bank, and the people of Rhode Island as a whole,” said Langevin.