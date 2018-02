JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were rushed to the hospital after a house fire in Johnston Saturday afternoon.

Hours after flames broke out at the home on George Waterman Road crews were still on scene investigating.

The State Fire Marshal was also there.

According to a Battalion Chief on the scene, one person suffered a broken hip from a fall, however he did not go into detail about the other people injured.

