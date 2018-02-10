Local delegation looks to honor fallen Army Green Beret

BRISTOL, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s congressional delegation wants to name a U.S. Post Office after an Army Green Beret who was killed in Afghanistan.

U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Reps. David Cicilline and Jim Langevin introduced legislation to name the Bristol post office in honor of 1st Sgt. P. Andrew McKenna.

The 35-year-old Bristol native was with the U.S. Army Special Forces when he died during an attack in Kabul in 2015.

The delegation says the post office will be “an enduring tribute to a young man who gave so much for his country and community.”

McKenna, a 17-year Army veteran, had also served in Iraq and been awarded the Bronze Star with V device for heroism in combat operations. Rhode Island renamed a state highway in Bristol after him.