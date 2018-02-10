Overnight rollover closes several lanes of I-95

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – At least three vehicles were involved in an overnight crash on I-95 North in Cranston.

The crash occurred just after 1 a.m. Saturday near Exit 16 when a pickup truck was hit from behind in the high-speed lane, causing it to crash into the cement barrier and flip over.

At least 3 vehicles involved in a crash on 95N prior to exit 16. One pickup rolled over. Bed cap and debris from rolled truck ended up in southbound lanes. No info on injuries. Northbound traffic snarled. Left 3 lanes blocked. pic.twitter.com/2ia10xdY1y — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 10, 2018

Police closed off several lanes of the highway for 45 minutes as they worked to clear the truck’s bed cap and other debris that had scattered across the highway.

The driver of the truck was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

One person was arrested at the scene. It is not known at this time what charges they will face.

An investigation into the crash is underway.