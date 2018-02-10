RISP arrest man in possession with more than $400,000 worth of marijuana, hash oil

The Rhode Island State Police say they have arrested a suspect who had more than $400,000 worth of marijuana and hash oil inside his vehicle after a traffic stop Friday night.

Police found the drugs after a stop on I-95, near the I-295 split around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jiacheng Liu, from San Fancisco, was arrested and charged with the following-

Two counts of “Delivery/Possession with Intent to Deliver and Manufacture a Controlled Substance” and two counts of “Manufacture/Possession/Delivery of Greater Than Five Kilograms of Marijuana.”

The arrest occurred after troopers from the Hope Valley Barracks stopped a minivan for speeding on I-95, near the intersection with I-295.

Troopers searched the van and seized four large duffle bags containing nearly 185 pounds of marijuana packed in vacuum-sealed bags worth an estimated $368,800. They also seized more than 800 vials of hash oil, with a value of approximately $40,000.

Liu is being held at the ACI until his arraignment at Kent County District Court on Monday.