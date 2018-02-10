Superintendent: Woonsocket HS professionally treated by pest control

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Woonsocket High School, along with the Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center underwent professional pest control treatment Saturday following more reported incidents of bed bugs, according to a letter sent out by the Superintendent of Woonsocket Schools.

The letter posted to the high school Facebook page said that on Thursday, February 8th one bed bug was detected in a classroom, which was subsequently treated by custodial staff that evening.

Then, on Friday, two more students were seen by the high school nurse.

“As a result of the incidents on Thursday and today, Peter Fontaine, Director of Facilities, Security, and Transportation; Carnell Henderson, Woonsocket High School Principal; and I met with the district’s contracted professional pest control company and, out of an abundance of caution, have made the decision to professionally treat the high school and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, 2018,” said Superintendent Patrick J. McGee in the letter.

Eyewitness News reported on the issue earlier this week after receiving reports of an infestation, which at the time, Superintendent McGee said was not the case.

According to this latest letter, the treatment done Saturday included all common areas, classrooms, hallways, gymnasium, lavatories, and offices.