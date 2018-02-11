Bryant’s Tim O’Shea to announce retirement

Smithfield, RI (WPRI) – Tim O’Shea, the head coach of the Bryant University basketball team will announce his retirement in a press conference on Monday. O’Shea tells Eyewitness News, “I’ve been blessed to do this 34 years and I’m ready to do something else.” O’shea says he is leaving on his own terms with his contract running beyond this season. The Bulldogs are currently struggling through a 3-24 season.

O’Shea took over the Bulldogs program in 2008 and led the transition to division one. Bryant became a key member of the NEC conference, reaching the conference tournament in three straight years from 2013-2015. O’Shea is no stranger to the area- a Boston College graduate, he spent 9 seasons as an assistant at URI and four more at Boston College under his friend Al Skinner. Prior to arriving at Bryant, O’Shea was the coach at Ohio for seven seasons.