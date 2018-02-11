Two arrested following chase spanning Pawtucket and Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a high speed pursuit that spanned Pawtucket and Providence.

Pawtucket police eventually caught up with the pair at the intersection of Judith and Sterling Streets in Providence.

Eyewitness News cameras captured the scene around ten-thirty. A light colored SUV appeared to have minor damage.

Police said it was a stolen vehicle, which the man is now charged with driving.

Meanwhile, the female passenger had an active warrant out for her arrest, according to police.

No one was injured in the chase.

Both suspects were expected to be arraigned by a bail commissioner at police headquarters on Sunday.

The incident is currently under investigation by Pawtucket police.