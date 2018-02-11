Woonsocket HS parent reacts to reports of bed bugs

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been one day since Woonsocket High School and the attached Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center were professionally treated for bed bugs.

A concerned parent who did not wish to be identified reached out to Eyewitness News after learning about the issue.

“He just was telling me about the bed bugs,” she said.

Last week, Eyewitness News reported that Woonsocket Superintendent Patrick McGee sent out a letter to parents hoping to set the record straight about reports of bed bugs.

It discussed what he called and isolated case of bed bugs that was reported to the high school nurse on January 29th.

“A lot of us kept our children home when we found out,” recalled the student’s mother.

But the email was to parents on February 7th, more than one week after the incident occurred.

“What gets me is you lice, they notify you when children have lice, you know just to protect. They don’t say who it is and that’s understandable, but they send a letter out. I was a little disappointed that we didn’t receive a letter, you know, just giving us a heads up at least. Instead, we all found out this way and not it’s just chaos,” she said

In the memo, McGee said there is not, nor has there been a bed bugs infestation.

He said after the January incident the custodial staff followed the district’s pest management and control procedures thoroughly by treating the affected rooms on the evening of the reported incident.

But in a follow-up memo two days later on Friday February 9th, Superintendent McGee said a bed bug was found in a classroom on Thursday, and two students were seen by the nurse.

McGee said that school leaders decided to have the entire building complex treated by a professional pest control company out an abundance of caution.

Eyewitness News reached out to the school district for comment, but is yet to hear back.

School is scheduled as usual on Monday.